Urban One (UONE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UONE stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Urban One has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

In other news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 35,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $126,719.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,290,033 shares of company stock worth $5,618,076 and have sold 167,103 shares worth $671,161. Corporate insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

