USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of USNA traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 59,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85.
In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,781 shares of company stock worth $178,835. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
