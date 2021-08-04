USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of USNA traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 59,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,781 shares of company stock worth $178,835. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.