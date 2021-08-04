USDJ Hits Market Capitalization of $14.85 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and $12.88 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00101384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00144688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,339.82 or 0.99834443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.77 or 0.00847035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

