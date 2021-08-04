VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.36

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.36 and last traded at $218.84, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

