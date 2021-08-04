VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Newfleet Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 132,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 294,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52.

