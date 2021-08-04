Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

