Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

VCIT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 169,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,236. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

