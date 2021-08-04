Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

