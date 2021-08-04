Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Truefg LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Truefg LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 12.7% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 451,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $139.37. 60,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.