Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.67 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,771. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

