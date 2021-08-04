Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $27,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,383 shares in the company, valued at $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 93,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,350. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

