Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 727,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

VERO stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948. 47.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

