Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 96,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,810. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

