Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

NYSE SWK traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.18. 9,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.19 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

