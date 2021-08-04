Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.19. 13,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.93 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.