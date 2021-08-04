Veracity Capital LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up about 1.4% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $94,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $214,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,852 shares of company stock worth $6,997,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,781. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

