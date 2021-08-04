Veracity Capital LLC Sells 213 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 25,544 shares worth $14,863,632. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.85. 3,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,699. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

