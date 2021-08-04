Veracity Capital LLC Sells 590 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

