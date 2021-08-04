Veracity Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,866. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.05. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $297.05 and a twelve month high of $396.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

