Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.48. 854,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.