Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

VRSK stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

