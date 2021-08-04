Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,100.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.