Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.48). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verona Pharma.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

