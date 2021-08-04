Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Verra Mobility in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $191,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

