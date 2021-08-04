Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,019. The firm has a market cap of $292.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

