Vesuvius plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6.20 (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON VSVS opened at GBX 547.38 ($7.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,664.29. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSVS shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

