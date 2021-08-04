VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $299,746.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.00833929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00094336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043359 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.