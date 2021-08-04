VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.55.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

