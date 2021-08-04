VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sees Large Volume Increase

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,187,186 shares.The stock last traded at $29.54 and had previously closed at $30.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

