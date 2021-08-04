Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 26,469 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,758,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,156,726.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

