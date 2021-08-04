Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 26,469 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,758,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,156,726.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.
- On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.
- On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.
NASDAQ:VICR opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
