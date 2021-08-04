Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:VOG traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The company had a trading volume of 33,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.01. The stock has a market cap of £9.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

