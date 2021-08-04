VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of CSF opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

