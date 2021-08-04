Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $466.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

