VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE VQS opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59.

Get VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) alerts:

In other VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) news, Director Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.54 per share, with a total value of C$28,630.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 467,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,462,167.44.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.