Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 23,040 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

ARR stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

