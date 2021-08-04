Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,532 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,784,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.67.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $4.87. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

