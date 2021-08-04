Virtu Financial LLC Invests $279,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.