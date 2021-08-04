Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

