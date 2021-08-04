Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) by 367.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.96% of GeoVax Labs worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 322.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, May 7th.

GeoVax Labs Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.