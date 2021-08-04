Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYTSU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $551,000.

Shares of BYTSU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

