Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

NYSE:AIO opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

