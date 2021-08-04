Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $179,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.87. The company had a trading volume of 63,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,598,066. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

