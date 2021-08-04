Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

VSTO opened at $43.53 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

