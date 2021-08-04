VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.0568 on Top Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. VITE has a total market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00069998 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,756,565 coins and its circulating supply is 486,185,454 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.