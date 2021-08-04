Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

LON VOD traded down GBX 0.43 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 117.27 ($1.53). 21,155,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,799,398. The stock has a market cap of £32.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.87. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06). Also, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

