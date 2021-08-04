Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

