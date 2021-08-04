Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 355.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.79. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

