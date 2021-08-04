Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

