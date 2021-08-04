Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,085 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $111.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

