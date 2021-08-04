Vulcan Forged PYR 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $329,177.00 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00007461 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $52.23 million and $329,177.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00844491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00094887 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

